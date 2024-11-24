Rafael Nadal's Subdued Davis Cup Farewell: A Tribute to a Tennis Legend

Rafael Nadal's understated retirement ceremony at the Davis Cup drew attention, but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty defended the decision, citing Nadal's personal preferences as the guiding factor.

During a news conference, Haggerty highlighted Nadal's legacy and expressed satisfaction with how the ceremony reflected the tennis star's wishes. Despite various opinions on the event, Haggerty maintained that pleasing Nadal was paramount, resulting in a celebrated and well-received farewell.

Looking ahead, the ITF's process for selecting future hosting locations for the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup is nearing completion. The announcement is expected in early December, with potential for returning to Malaga, thanks to successful past events and strong attendance figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)