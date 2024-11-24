Left Menu

Rafael Nadal's Subdued Davis Cup Farewell: A Tribute to a Tennis Legend

Rafael Nadal's retirement ceremony at the Davis Cup was low-key, honoring his wishes. ITF President David Haggerty emphasized the importance of respecting Nadal's desires for the event. Despite differing opinions, the ceremony was deemed successful and appreciated by attendees. Future Cup hosting locations are soon to be announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:49 IST
Rafael Nadal's Subdued Davis Cup Farewell: A Tribute to a Tennis Legend
Rafael Nadal
  • Country:
  • Spain

Rafael Nadal's understated retirement ceremony at the Davis Cup drew attention, but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty defended the decision, citing Nadal's personal preferences as the guiding factor.

During a news conference, Haggerty highlighted Nadal's legacy and expressed satisfaction with how the ceremony reflected the tennis star's wishes. Despite various opinions on the event, Haggerty maintained that pleasing Nadal was paramount, resulting in a celebrated and well-received farewell.

Looking ahead, the ITF's process for selecting future hosting locations for the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup is nearing completion. The announcement is expected in early December, with potential for returning to Malaga, thanks to successful past events and strong attendance figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024