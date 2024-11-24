Leicester City Parts Ways with Manager Steve Cooper

Leicester City has terminated the contract of manager Steve Cooper, as confirmed by the club on Sunday, due to unsatisfactory results.

The decision follows a stretch where the team failed to secure any victories in four consecutive games, placing them precariously in 16th position on the Premier League table.

Collectively, the squad has managed to accumulate only 10 points, prompting the leadership change as the team seeks to improve its current standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)