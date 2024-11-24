Leicester City Parts Ways with Manager Steve Cooper
Leicester City has dismissed manager Steve Cooper following a series of disappointing performances. The Premier League team's recent four-game winless streak has left them in 16th place, with just 10 points. This decision marks a significant change in leadership for the newly promoted club.
Leicester City has terminated the contract of manager Steve Cooper, as confirmed by the club on Sunday, due to unsatisfactory results.
The decision follows a stretch where the team failed to secure any victories in four consecutive games, placing them precariously in 16th position on the Premier League table.
Collectively, the squad has managed to accumulate only 10 points, prompting the leadership change as the team seeks to improve its current standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
