Australia's Struggles: Cricket's Comeback Challenge

Australia's cricket team faces a challenging uphill battle following a 295-run defeat by India in the first test, a situation Captain Pat Cummins openly acknowledges they must address before the second test in Adelaide.

Jasprit Bumrah, stepping in as captain for Rohit Sharma, delivered a stellar performance in Perth, claiming eight wickets and dismantling Australia's batting lineup to scores of 104 and 238. India's aggressive 487-6 declaration left Australia a daunting chase of 534, an insurmountable target.

Despite a solid start from Australia's bowlers, their batsmen faltered, notably Marnus Labuschagne, who struggled against India's attack. Cummins calls for resilience and adaptation as they aim to regain their footing in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)