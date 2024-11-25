Young Chess Prodigy Gukesh Faces Challenge in World Championship Opener

In an intense World Chess Championship opener, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh encountered tough competition from China's defending champion Ding Liren on Monday.

The 18-year-old Gukesh, known for being the youngest challenger for the title, attempted an early surprise by advancing his king pawn, a move reflecting offensive intentions.

However, Liren's strategic play, opting for the French defense, neutralized Gukesh's opening, allowing Liren to gain control and dominate the middle game, eventually claiming victory in the 42-move classical game.

(With inputs from agencies.)