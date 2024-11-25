Left Menu

Young Chess Prodigy Gukesh Faces Challenge in World Championship Opener

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh faced difficulties in his World Chess Championship opener against defending champion Ding Liren. Gukesh's aggressive opening move initially gained him a time advantage, but Liren's strategic gameplay in the middle game led to his victory in 42 moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:51 IST
Young Chess Prodigy Gukesh Faces Challenge in World Championship Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In an intense World Chess Championship opener, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh encountered tough competition from China's defending champion Ding Liren on Monday.

The 18-year-old Gukesh, known for being the youngest challenger for the title, attempted an early surprise by advancing his king pawn, a move reflecting offensive intentions.

However, Liren's strategic play, opting for the French defense, neutralized Gukesh's opening, allowing Liren to gain control and dominate the middle game, eventually claiming victory in the 42-move classical game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024