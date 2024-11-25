Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Perth Century: A Resounding Comeback Against Criticism

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal praises Virat Kohli's century in the Perth Test against Australia, calling it a comeback that silences critics. After a drought in SENA conditions, Kohli's unbeaten 100 signifies his return to form, boosting India's performance and achieving personal milestones in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:34 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has lauded Virat Kohli's remarkable century in the Perth Test against Australia, describing it as a robust response to detractors. Kohli, after a nearly six-year gap, broke his Test century drought under SENA conditions with a flawless, unbeaten knock, featuring his signature 'Vintage Kohli' shots.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Madan Lal emphasized that although social media critics abound, players of Kohli's caliber cannot be judged solely on sporadic setbacks. 'How can one critique a player who has excelled for over a decade? Kohli's determination ensures he'll always rebound, leaving critics embarrassed,' Lal asserted.

Kohli's 100-run innings, featuring eight boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 69.93, marked his 81st international and 30th Test century. It positioned him closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. His performance also propelled India towards a significant 295-run victory over Australia, with Kohli achieving several personal and professional milestones in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

