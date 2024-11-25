Thrilling Sports Highlights: A Week of Upsets, Wins, and Milestones
A roundup of notable sports events includes Miami Heat's overtime win against the Mavericks, the promotion of Blake Harrell to ECU's head football coach, a dramatic win for the Cowboys over the Commanders, and Max Verstappen clinching his fourth Formula One title in Las Vegas.
In a thrilling week of sports, the Miami Heat edged out the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, thanks to Jimmy Butler's 33-point performance. Despite Maverick star Kyrie Irving scoring 27 points, Luka Doncic was notably absent due to a wrist injury.
East Carolina has appointed Blake Harrell as head football coach after a successful interim period, during which the team remains undefeated. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Washington Commanders in a dramatic fourth quarter, ultimately securing the win despite a last-minute touchdown by the Commanders.
Highlighting the motorsport arena, Max Verstappen celebrated his fourth Formula One championship title. The Red Bull driver now aims for a consecutive fifth title, a feat only Michael Schumacher has achieved in the sport's storied history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NBA
- Mavericks
- Heat
- F1
- Verstappen
- Cowboys
- Commanders
- Hawrell
- ECU
- Angels
ALSO READ
CDS General Anil Chauhan Chairs 35th Triservices Commanders’ Conference to Advance Joint Military Training and Strategic Preparedness
Rajnath Singh Highlights Modernization and Synergy at Air Force Commanders' Conference
Verstappen's Strategic Edge: Surprise Pole Position Battle in Las Vegas
Verstappen's Vegas Saga: Champion's Fate Hangs in Balance
Verstappen's Quest for Four: The Thrilling Return to Las Vegas