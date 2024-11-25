Thrilling Sports Highlights: A Week of Upsets, Wins, and Milestones

In a thrilling week of sports, the Miami Heat edged out the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, thanks to Jimmy Butler's 33-point performance. Despite Maverick star Kyrie Irving scoring 27 points, Luka Doncic was notably absent due to a wrist injury.

East Carolina has appointed Blake Harrell as head football coach after a successful interim period, during which the team remains undefeated. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Washington Commanders in a dramatic fourth quarter, ultimately securing the win despite a last-minute touchdown by the Commanders.

Highlighting the motorsport arena, Max Verstappen celebrated his fourth Formula One championship title. The Red Bull driver now aims for a consecutive fifth title, a feat only Michael Schumacher has achieved in the sport's storied history.

