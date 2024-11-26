GM Gears Up for Formula One Entry in 2026
Formula One has revealed plans to partner with General Motors, introducing the automaker as the 11th team in 2026. GM, amidst significant progress, confirms its commitment with plans to join as an engine supplier. The move marks a significant step in GM's expansion into motorsport's elite tier.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:05 IST
In a groundbreaking development, Formula One has unveiled plans for a strategic partnership with General Motors, poised to join the sport as its 11th team by 2026.
This announcement comes as F1 disclosed on Monday that GM/Cadillac have achieved crucial milestones this year, showcasing their commitment to the racing series.
General Motors aims to enter the high-octane world of Formula One not just with a team, but as an engine supplier, marking a significant expansion into elite motorsport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement