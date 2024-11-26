Left Menu

GM Gears Up for Formula One Entry in 2026

Formula One has revealed plans to partner with General Motors, introducing the automaker as the 11th team in 2026. GM, amidst significant progress, confirms its commitment with plans to join as an engine supplier. The move marks a significant step in GM's expansion into motorsport's elite tier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:05 IST
GM Gears Up for Formula One Entry in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking development, Formula One has unveiled plans for a strategic partnership with General Motors, poised to join the sport as its 11th team by 2026.

This announcement comes as F1 disclosed on Monday that GM/Cadillac have achieved crucial milestones this year, showcasing their commitment to the racing series.

General Motors aims to enter the high-octane world of Formula One not just with a team, but as an engine supplier, marking a significant expansion into elite motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024