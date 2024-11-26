GM Gears Up for Formula One Entry in 2026

In a groundbreaking development, Formula One has unveiled plans for a strategic partnership with General Motors, poised to join the sport as its 11th team by 2026.

This announcement comes as F1 disclosed on Monday that GM/Cadillac have achieved crucial milestones this year, showcasing their commitment to the racing series.

General Motors aims to enter the high-octane world of Formula One not just with a team, but as an engine supplier, marking a significant expansion into elite motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)