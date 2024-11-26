14th Sub Junior Women National Hockey Championship Begins in Secunderabad

The much-anticipated 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 is set to begin on Tuesday at the South Central Railways Sports Complex in Secunderabad. Organized by Hockey India, the competition will feature 28 teams from across the nation, divided into eight pools, and will run until December 6.

According to the tournament format, four pools consist of three teams each, while the remaining four have four teams each. Each team will face others in its pool once, with pool winners advancing to the Quarter Finals starting December 3. Semi-Finals are scheduled for December 5, followed by the third-place match and the Final on December 6. Teams competing in Pool A include Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Haryana and Manipur Hockey. Meanwhile, Pool B features Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, and Telangana Hockey, with Pool C containing the Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Himachal, and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Pool D sees Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh Hockey vying for a spot in the finals.

The latter pools, each comprising four teams, will witness fierce competition. Pool E features Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Mizoram, and Kerala Hockey. Pool F includes Delhi Hockey, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, and Hockey Karnataka. Assam Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Maharashtra, and Hockey Punjab form Pool G, while Pool H hosts Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Le Puducherry Hockey. The opening match will witness Telangana Hockey competing against Hockey Jharkhand, setting the stage for a week of exciting matches.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has expressed his enthusiasm for the championship, underscoring the event's role as a platform for player development. "The championship offers players an opportunity to grow and gain valuable competitive experience. I am excited to see young athletes from different states compete at a national level and wish all the best to the participating teams," said Tirkey.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed this sentiment, stating, "I can't wait to watch these matches unfold as teams compete for the coveted title. I am delighted to welcome all the young players and eager to witness their talents showcased on the field." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)