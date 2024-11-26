Cadillac Joins Formula 1: American Expansion with GM Backing
Formula 1 is set to expand its grid in 2026, introducing an American team backed by General Motors. The team will operate under the Cadillac F1 name and initially use Ferrari engines. The expansion follows a long-standing debate and will eventually see Cadillac provide its own engines by 2028.
Formula 1 has announced its grid expansion plan, slated for 2026, to welcome an American team supported by General Motors. This decision ends a lengthy period of controversy and discussion.
The team, named Cadillac F1, will compete with Ferrari engines in its initial stages and aims to introduce Cadillac engines by 2028. F1's approval comes after years of deliberations and resistance.
This move is a significant step for American involvement in Formula 1, showcasing GM's technological prowess and engineering expertise on a global platform, as they plan to field a truly American team.
