Australia Holds Firm: No Changes After Crushing Loss

Australia's cricket team has decided to maintain the same squad that suffered a significant 295-run defeat against India in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

There are ongoing concerns about the fitness of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, whose ability to bowl effectively is under scrutiny after the Perth Test. Despite these challenges, coach and selector Andrew McDonald expresses confidence in the team's capabilities.

Top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne's recent poor form has been a point of discussion, but McDonald has reiterated faith in his abilities, stating that Labuschagne remains an essential part of the team's plans. As Australia prepares for the Adelaide Test, the focus is on learning and adapting from the opening match defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)