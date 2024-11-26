Left Menu

David Wiese Reveals Key to Longevity in Cricket at 39

Veteran cricketer David Wiese, playing in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 league, attributes his sustained motivation to a daily commitment to improvement. Emphasizing fitness and modern techniques, Wiese highlights the value of tournaments like Abu Dhabi T10 for young players to learn from experienced professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:53 IST
David Wiese (Photo: Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
David Wiese, currently participating in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament with the Deccan Gladiators at Zayed Cricket Stadium, has revealed his secret to maintaining motivation in cricket despite being 39. According to Wiese, the key is relentlessly striving for improvement, fueled by the love for cricket and training.

The experienced all-rounder emphasized the role of modern fitness regimes in extending a player's career. "In today's game, athletes are fitter and stronger, aided by advancements in technology and professional training," Wiese noted. This shift, he says, enables players to compete at the top level for longer periods.

Wiese also highlighted the significance of the Abu Dhabi T10 for young cricketers, allowing them to gain valuable experience by playing alongside seasoned professionals. This exchange of knowledge between generations is crucial, according to Wiese, as young players bring fresh perspectives and innovative techniques to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

