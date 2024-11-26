D Gukesh Bounces Back in World Chess Championship: A Draw with Ding Liren

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh secured a crucial draw against defending champion Ding Liren in their second game at the World Chess Championship. The match saw Gukesh, maneuvering with black pieces, bounce back after his initial loss, showcasing a solid defense against Liren's strategic play.

The game followed a quiet variation of the Italian opening with Liren's cautious approach after his initial victory, culminating in a draw after just 23 moves. Gukesh's ability to neutralize Liren's offensive proved significant, as he looks forward with optimism to the next rounds.

With Gukesh being the youngest challenger in history, the contest for the world title remains intense. As the first to reach 7.5 points will claim the crown, this championship represents an opportunity for Gukesh to follow in the footsteps of Indian legend Viswanathan Anand.

(With inputs from agencies.)