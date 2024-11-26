Left Menu

D Gukesh Bounces Back in World Chess Championship: A Draw with Ding Liren

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh managed to draw the second game against defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship. Following his loss in the first game, Gukesh's performance was steady with black pieces, maintaining composure against Liren's Italian opening, leading to a draw by repetition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:30 IST
D Gukesh Bounces Back in World Chess Championship: A Draw with Ding Liren
D Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh secured a crucial draw against defending champion Ding Liren in their second game at the World Chess Championship. The match saw Gukesh, maneuvering with black pieces, bounce back after his initial loss, showcasing a solid defense against Liren's strategic play.

The game followed a quiet variation of the Italian opening with Liren's cautious approach after his initial victory, culminating in a draw after just 23 moves. Gukesh's ability to neutralize Liren's offensive proved significant, as he looks forward with optimism to the next rounds.

With Gukesh being the youngest challenger in history, the contest for the world title remains intense. As the first to reach 7.5 points will claim the crown, this championship represents an opportunity for Gukesh to follow in the footsteps of Indian legend Viswanathan Anand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024