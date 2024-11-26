U Mumba's Sunil Kumar Equals Pro Kabaddi League Record as Captain

In a gripping contest at the Noida Indoor Stadium, U Mumba's captain, Sunil Kumar, made history as his team clinched a thrilling 34-32 win over the Bengaluru Bulls on Monday. By sealing this victory, Kumar equaled Fazel Atrachali's record of 73 captain wins in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), marking a notable achievement in his career.

Reflecting on the milestone, Kumar expressed that his paramount focus was securing a win for U Mumba rather than setting records. 'Winning today was vital due to our close positioning with teams like Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, and Telugu Titans,' he remarked, according to a PKL release. Kumar is determined to lead his team to their first PKL trophy since Season 2, emphasizing the need to improve further to reach the playoffs.

Kumar acknowledged his team's strong season but pointed out areas needing enhancement before the next game against the Telugu Titans. 'While we're pleased to be in second place, our performance faltered after the first 35 minutes,' Kumar noted, emphasizing the need to avoid repeated mistakes, particularly in the final match minutes. Despite the challenges, Kumar expressed contentment with equaling Atrachali's record, vowing to maintain his performance and continue leading his team towards victories. The league's action resumes on November 27, with contests highlighting top performers, including a faceoff between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan, and a clash between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Patna Pirates.

(With inputs from agencies.)