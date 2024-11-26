Left Menu

Vissel Kobe's Narrow Escape: Asian Champions League Drama

Vissel Kobe nearly secured a knockout stage spot in the Asian Champions League with a 3-2 win over Central Coast Mariners, aided by a late goalkeeper mishap. Matias Vargas achieved a hat-trick for Shanghai Port and Kawasaki Frontale succeeded with a 3-0 victory, marking pivotal movements in the competition standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:23 IST
Vissel Kobe surged closer to securing a place in the Asian Champions League knockout rounds with a thrilling 3-2 victory against Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday. A late blunder by visiting goalkeeper Dylan Peraic-Cullen granted Kobe the win, edging them closer to the elite stage.

In other league action, Matias Vargas starred with a hat-trick for Shanghai Port, who triumphed 3-1 over South Korea's Ulsan HD. Japan's Kawasaki Frontale outclassed Buriram United 3-0, while Shandong Taishan claimed a slim 1-0 victory over Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Kobe, led by Takayuki Yoshida, spearheaded the east Asian standings with 13 points, aiming to finish among the top eight. Shanghai's Vargas regained their lead as his team advanced to eighth place in a closely-fought contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

