Bengaluru FC Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Debutants Mohammedan SC
Bengaluru FC faces Mohammedan SC at Kolkata's Kishore Bharati Krirangan for a potentially pivotal Indian Super League encounter. While the home side seeks their first home victory, the visitors aim for a win to stay competitive in standings, building on a solid start to the season.
Bengaluru FC is set to challenge Mohammedan SC at Kolkata's Kishore Bharati Krirangan this Wednesday, vying for a significant victory in the Indian Super League. Mohammedan SC, newcomers to the league, have struggled with three defeats in five games, contrasting with Bengaluru's impressive form that sees them second in the standings.
Both Bengaluru FC and top-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant share 17 points after eight games, necessitating the Blues to remain vigilant. Mohammedan SC aims to challenge them, despite a rough start this season on home turf with three losses and one draw. The team has an added motivation to avoid setting a record for winless home starts.
Bengaluru FC, managed by Gerard Zaragoza, has shown cohesion with 13 goals scored and just six conceded. This fixture marks the first ISL meeting between the two sides, offering Bengaluru a chance to rectify past initial matchups. Sunil Chhetri remains a key figure, consistently scoring against all ISL opponents faced so far.
