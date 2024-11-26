Young Chess Prodigy Divith Reddy Triumphs at World Cadets

In a remarkable feat, eight-year-old chess prodigy Divith Reddy from Hyderabad, Telangana, has added another jewel to India's chess crown. He emerged victorious in the Under-8 category of the World Cadets Chess Championship on Tuesday, solidifying India's reputation in this intellectual sport.

Divith secured 9/11 points, matching Sattwik Swain's total. However, his superior tiebreak score ensured his triumph, securing the gold medal over his compatriot, who took silver, and China's Ziming Guo, who claimed bronze.

The young champion's journey was not without challenges, facing formidable opponents like Wiktor Stankowski and Rizat Ulan. Despite losing two mid-tournament matches, Divith's resilience and tactical intelligence shone through as he won his last five rounds.

