Left Menu

Young Chess Prodigy Divith Reddy Triumphs at World Cadets

Eight-year-old Divith Reddy from Telangana won the Under-8 title at the World Cadets Chess Championship. He scored 9/11 points and claimed the gold based on his tiebreak score against competitors Sattwik Swain and Ziming Guo. Divith's strategic brilliance underscores India's rising chess prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montecito | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:38 IST
Young Chess Prodigy Divith Reddy Triumphs at World Cadets
  • Country:
  • United States

In a remarkable feat, eight-year-old chess prodigy Divith Reddy from Hyderabad, Telangana, has added another jewel to India's chess crown. He emerged victorious in the Under-8 category of the World Cadets Chess Championship on Tuesday, solidifying India's reputation in this intellectual sport.

Divith secured 9/11 points, matching Sattwik Swain's total. However, his superior tiebreak score ensured his triumph, securing the gold medal over his compatriot, who took silver, and China's Ziming Guo, who claimed bronze.

The young champion's journey was not without challenges, facing formidable opponents like Wiktor Stankowski and Rizat Ulan. Despite losing two mid-tournament matches, Divith's resilience and tactical intelligence shone through as he won his last five rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024