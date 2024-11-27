Injury Setbacks Hit Ireland Ahead of Australia Test

In a significant blow to the Irish rugby squad, Jamie Osborne and Jacob Stockdale have been ruled out of Saturday's test against Australia due to injuries, officials announced on Tuesday. Osborne suffered a groin injury, while Stockdale is sidelined with a hamstring strain sustained during Ireland's emphatic 52-17 victory over Fiji last weekend.

The Irish team's challenges are compounded by Tadhg Furlong's ongoing recovery from a calf injury, which has already caused him to miss three international matches this month. Additionally, Ryan Baird is still observing concussion protocols following an injury in the win against Argentina.

Amid these setbacks, Coach Andy Farrell has released several players back to their domestic clubs as the United Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend. Dave Heffernan returns to Connacht, Nick Timoney to Ulster, and Jack Boyle to Leinster. Ulster is set to host Leinster on Friday, while Connacht takes on South Africa's Bulls on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)