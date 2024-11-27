Bayern Fans Protest Against PSG's Al-Khelaifi: A Controversial Figure in Soccer

During a recent Champions League encounter, Bayern Munich fans voiced their ire against Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Displaying several banners, the supporters protested against the Qatari businessman known for his significant roles in European soccer management.

One banner starkly crossed out Al-Khelaifi's face, accusing him of plutocracy with fierce language. Others criticized his simultaneous positions, including Minister, club owner, and UEFA Executive Committee member. Al-Khelaifi’s multifaceted influence has often been questioned for potential conflicts of interest.

These protests come after UEFA's inaction in punishing Al-Khelaifi, despite finding PSG guilty of misconduct in prior confrontations. Bayern fans' longstanding discontent also saw success when the club ended its sponsorship deals with Qatar last year, amid allegations of human rights abuses before the 2022 World Cup.

