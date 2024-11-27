Left Menu

Bayern Fans Protest Against PSG's Al-Khelaifi: A Controversial Figure in Soccer

Bayern Munich fans protested against PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during a Champions League match. Known for his multiple influential roles in soccer, Al-Khelaifi faced backlash over conflicts of interest, including his ties with UEFA and Qatar. The protests echo Bayern's earlier discontent over its ties with Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:33 IST
During a recent Champions League encounter, Bayern Munich fans voiced their ire against Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Displaying several banners, the supporters protested against the Qatari businessman known for his significant roles in European soccer management.

One banner starkly crossed out Al-Khelaifi's face, accusing him of plutocracy with fierce language. Others criticized his simultaneous positions, including Minister, club owner, and UEFA Executive Committee member. Al-Khelaifi’s multifaceted influence has often been questioned for potential conflicts of interest.

These protests come after UEFA's inaction in punishing Al-Khelaifi, despite finding PSG guilty of misconduct in prior confrontations. Bayern fans' longstanding discontent also saw success when the club ended its sponsorship deals with Qatar last year, amid allegations of human rights abuses before the 2022 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

