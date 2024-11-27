Left Menu

Railways Wrestlers Stuck in the Wrestling Federation Limbo

Nearly 100 wrestlers from Indian Railways fear exclusion from National Championships due to the department's lack of clarity on participation. Some have submitted affidavits to represent states. Railways require a No Objection Certificate, complicating scenarios. RSPB's current situation raises questions amidst ongoing WFI suspension.

Updated: 27-11-2024 15:05 IST
Close to 100 Indian Railways wrestlers are in a dilemma over their chance to compete in the upcoming National Championships, starting December 6, due to unclear decisions from their department on sending team entries to the annual event in Bengaluru.

Several wrestlers have resorted to submitting affidavits to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), seeking to represent their respective states, as the Railways department seems unlikely to field a team. Without the required No Objection Certificate from the Railways, their participation remains at risk.

The Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) holds significant influence as a WFI affiliate, yet its handling of the situation underlines internal politics affecting athletes. Despite the Sports Ministry's suspension of WFI, the national event continues, amid uncertainties regarding Railways' involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

