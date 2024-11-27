Left Menu

Top Seeds Shine at Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament

Top seeds PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen successfully moved to the second round of the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament with commanding victories. Sindhu, overcoming a two-year absence, defeated Anmol Kharb, while Lakshya handled Malaysian qualifier Sholeh Aidil with ease. Other seeds also progressed smoothly to the next stage.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, top seeds PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round of the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament. Both athletes achieved straight-set victories on Wednesday, showcasing their prowess on the court.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, returning after a two-year absence due to injury, defeated rising talent Anmol Kharb 21-17, 21-15. Lakshya Sen, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, comfortably won against Malaysian qualifier Sholeh Aidil 21-12, 21-12, setting the stage for further successes.

The tournament witnessed strong performances from other seeded players as well, including Priyanshu Rajawat and Malvika Bansod, both of whom demonstrated impressive form by advancing to the next round. The event continues to thrill badminton enthusiasts with its high-caliber competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

