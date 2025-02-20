French Duo Triumph in Thrilling Biathlon World Championships

In a stunning display of skill and precision, France's Julia Simon and Quentin Fillon Maillet clinched gold in the single mixed relay at the International Biathlon Union World Championships on Thursday. Their victory came with a 5.7-second lead over the Norwegian team of Johannes Thingnes Boe and Ragnhild Femsteinevik.

The championships, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Swiss Alps, have seen France dominate with five gold medals and securing places on the podium in every race. Julia Simon expressed the team's excitement to L'Equipe TV, saying, 'These are crazy World Championships for France, it's great. We are super dynamic.'

Despite being the fastest on the course, Norway's 15 missed shots cost them the first place. Thingnes Boe's incredible speed in the final lap pulled the team ahead of Germany, who took bronze, highlighting the fierce competition and determination present in the relay.

