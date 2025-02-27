Left Menu

Klaebo and Sundling Reign Supreme at Nordic Ski World Championships

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Jonna Sundling retained their titles at the Nordic Ski World Championships, winning the men's and women's sprints. Klaebo outpaced Italy's Francesco Pellegrino and Finland's Lauri Vuorinen. Sundling dominated, finishing ahead of Kristine Stavaas Skistad. Switzerland's Nadine Faehndrich secured a surprise bronze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trondheim | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:10 IST
Klaebo and Sundling Reign Supreme at Nordic Ski World Championships
  • Norway

In a thrilling showcase of Nordic skiing prowess, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Jonna Sundling emerged victorious at the Nordic Ski World Championships, once again securing their dominance in the sport. Both retained the titles they had won previously in 2023, demonstrating exceptional skill and speed on the course.

Klaebo, racing in front of an enthusiastic Norwegian crowd, executed a strategic race. Allowing Italy's Francesco Pellegrino to lead initially, Klaebo surged ahead during a challenging uphill section and maintained his lead to win with a time of two minutes 45.74 seconds.

Jonna Sundling of Sweden burst onto the course with unmatched speed, ensuring her third consecutive world championship title. She completed the women's sprint in three minutes 3.36 seconds, decisively ahead of Norway's Kristine Stavaas Skistad. Nadine Faehndrich of Switzerland clinched an unexpected bronze in the women's category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

