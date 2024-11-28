Camavinga's Setback: Real Madrid Midfielder Injured in Liverpool Clash

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga faced a significant setback when he sustained a hamstring injury during the club's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League.

The French international abruptly pulled up while in pursuit of the ball, clutching the back of his left leg in apparent pain. Following a brief assessment by Madrid's medical team, Dani Ceballos was brought on as his replacement in the 57th minute.

Despite walking off the pitch, Camavinga was noticeably limping as he headed to the locker room. His past knee injuries sidelined him for much of last season. This latest injury adds to Real Madrid's concerns, as the team is perilously close to an early exit in the revamped Champions League format, standing 24th in the rankings and on the cusp of elimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)