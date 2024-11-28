Left Menu

Camavinga's Setback: Real Madrid Midfielder Injured in Liverpool Clash

Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid's midfielder, suffered a hamstring injury during a Champions League match against Liverpool. He was substituted after pulling up while chasing the ball. The injury could worsen Madrid's position in the league, as they risk early elimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:25 IST
Camavinga's Setback: Real Madrid Midfielder Injured in Liverpool Clash
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga faced a significant setback when he sustained a hamstring injury during the club's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League.

The French international abruptly pulled up while in pursuit of the ball, clutching the back of his left leg in apparent pain. Following a brief assessment by Madrid's medical team, Dani Ceballos was brought on as his replacement in the 57th minute.

Despite walking off the pitch, Camavinga was noticeably limping as he headed to the locker room. His past knee injuries sidelined him for much of last season. This latest injury adds to Real Madrid's concerns, as the team is perilously close to an early exit in the revamped Champions League format, standing 24th in the rankings and on the cusp of elimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024