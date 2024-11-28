PCB Chairman's Stance Intensifies Cricket Diplomacy Tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has raised doubts on the likelihood of Pakistan participating in future Indian tournaments, criticizing the current lack of reciprocity from India. He labeled this situation as 'unequal.' As discussions over the Champions Trophy hang in balance, the ICC has organized a virtual executive meeting to reach a resolution.

Naqvi expressed hope for favorable outcomes from the ICC meeting, reiterating his belief that Jay Shah, who steps into the ICC leadership role in December, will prioritize the overall interests of world cricket over individual ones. His qualms about the 'Hybrid' Champions Trophy model remain, despite earlier resistance.

Speculations about financial incentives for Pakistan to accept the Hybrid Model linger. Naqvi emphasized that any decisions made during the ICC meeting will be thoroughly discussed with the Pakistani government, which will have the final say.

