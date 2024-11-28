Left Menu

PCB Chairman's Stance Intensifies Cricket Diplomacy Tensions

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed concerns over Pakistan's future participation in Indian tournaments due to India's refusal to reciprocate. Discussions around hosting the Champions Trophy remain unresolved. With Jay Shah assuming ICC leadership soon, decisions in the best interest of international cricket are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:46 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has raised doubts on the likelihood of Pakistan participating in future Indian tournaments, criticizing the current lack of reciprocity from India. He labeled this situation as 'unequal.' As discussions over the Champions Trophy hang in balance, the ICC has organized a virtual executive meeting to reach a resolution.

Naqvi expressed hope for favorable outcomes from the ICC meeting, reiterating his belief that Jay Shah, who steps into the ICC leadership role in December, will prioritize the overall interests of world cricket over individual ones. His qualms about the 'Hybrid' Champions Trophy model remain, despite earlier resistance.

Speculations about financial incentives for Pakistan to accept the Hybrid Model linger. Naqvi emphasized that any decisions made during the ICC meeting will be thoroughly discussed with the Pakistani government, which will have the final say.

(With inputs from agencies.)

