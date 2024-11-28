Left Menu

Hannah Green's Jet-Lagged Triumph at the Australian Open

Hannah Green, despite jet lag, shot a remarkable 67 in the first round of the Australian Open at Kingston Heath. She overcame travel fatigue and lack of practice due to a storm to sit just one stroke behind the leaders. Green remains a strong contender for the title.

Amidst challenges of jet lag and disrupted practice sessions, Hannah Green shone at the Australian Open on Thursday. On Kingston Heath's greens, Green demonstrated skill and resilience, shooting an impressive 67 in the first round, just one shot short of the lead.

After competing in the LPGA Tour's conclusion in Florida, Green and several other golfers arrived in Australia hoping to prepare. However, an untimely storm halted practice, leaving them with only adrenaline and memories of past tournaments to guide them.

Green's performance, highlighted by seven birdies, places her in a promising position to vie for Australia's top golf title. A home champion has not emerged in this event since Karrie Webb's 2014 victory, and Green aims to end that drought despite the timezone adjustment challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

