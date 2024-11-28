Yannick Noah Takes Charge: Leading France's Para Tennis Revolution

Yannick Noah, a celebrated sports icon in France, has been appointed as the head of France's para tennis starting next year. The 1983 French Open champion will oversee the development and coordination of tennis activities for wheelchair, visually-impaired, and deaf and hard-of-hearing players.

The French tennis federation announced that Noah will be responsible for structuring the para tennis department, shaping training and strategic plans, and fostering the growth of para tennis nationwide. This decision arrives after his successful stint leading the French men's wheelchair tennis team at the Paris Paralympic Games.

Noah expressed his excitement about this new role, emphasizing his passion for supporting para tennis. Known for his remarkable career, including his historic Grand Slam victory and captaining France to multiple Davis Cup triumphs, Noah is eager to embark on this journey, continuing his impressive legacy in the sport.

