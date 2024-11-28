Left Menu

Yannick Noah Takes Charge: Leading France's Para Tennis Revolution

Yannick Noah, the 1983 French Open champion, has been appointed to lead France's para tennis program starting next year. His role involves coordinating activities for wheelchair, visually-impaired, and deaf tennis. Noah's commitment follows his recent leadership of the French wheelchair tennis team at the Paris Paralympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:22 IST
Yannick Noah Takes Charge: Leading France's Para Tennis Revolution
  • Country:
  • France

Yannick Noah, a celebrated sports icon in France, has been appointed as the head of France's para tennis starting next year. The 1983 French Open champion will oversee the development and coordination of tennis activities for wheelchair, visually-impaired, and deaf and hard-of-hearing players.

The French tennis federation announced that Noah will be responsible for structuring the para tennis department, shaping training and strategic plans, and fostering the growth of para tennis nationwide. This decision arrives after his successful stint leading the French men's wheelchair tennis team at the Paris Paralympic Games.

Noah expressed his excitement about this new role, emphasizing his passion for supporting para tennis. Known for his remarkable career, including his historic Grand Slam victory and captaining France to multiple Davis Cup triumphs, Noah is eager to embark on this journey, continuing his impressive legacy in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024