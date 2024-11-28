Swiatek's One-Month Suspension: An Unintentional Doping Error Uncovered

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension for testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, according to a Thursday announcement by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Swiatek's positive test, stemming from an out-of-competition test in August, was deemed unintentional after it was found that the banned substance was in nonprescription melatonin she used for jet lag. The ITIA determined her fault level to be at the "lowest end" of negligence.

This incident follows a similar case of Jannik Sinner, another top-ranked tennis player, who was cleared of doping allegations this year. Swiatek, currently ranked No. 2 worldwide, has already served a provisional suspension and is cleared to return to the courts by December 4, although she forfeited nearly $159,000 in prize money from the Cincinnati Open.

