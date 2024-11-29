Turbulence at the Top: FIA Decisions Stir Formula One

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is facing heat following the sudden departures of key officials, a move that has left the Formula One community questioning the governing body's decisions. George Russell, a driver for Mercedes, expressed his worries over the lack of transparency and potential future firings.

The controversy erupted after steward Tim Mayer revealed he had been dismissed via text message. Adding to the uncertainty, deputy Formula Two race director Janette Tan also departed, leaving newbie Rui Marques to handle both series in Qatar under tremendous pressure.

The FIA insists that the demands on race directors have decreased thanks to an operations center in Geneva, yet the racing community remains skeptical. A performance program aims to train new candidates, but confidence is wavering as McLaren and Ferrari battle for the constructors' title.

