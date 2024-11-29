Left Menu

Turbulence at the Top: FIA Decisions Stir Formula One

The FIA faces criticism after the abrupt firing of key figures, Tim Mayer and Janette Tan. George Russell and others in Formula One are voicing concerns about the lack of transparency. New race director Rui Marques is under pressure as the governing body aims to streamline race management.

Updated: 29-11-2024 02:15 IST
Turbulence at the Top: FIA Decisions Stir Formula One
The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is facing heat following the sudden departures of key officials, a move that has left the Formula One community questioning the governing body's decisions. George Russell, a driver for Mercedes, expressed his worries over the lack of transparency and potential future firings.

The controversy erupted after steward Tim Mayer revealed he had been dismissed via text message. Adding to the uncertainty, deputy Formula Two race director Janette Tan also departed, leaving newbie Rui Marques to handle both series in Qatar under tremendous pressure.

The FIA insists that the demands on race directors have decreased thanks to an operations center in Geneva, yet the racing community remains skeptical. A performance program aims to train new candidates, but confidence is wavering as McLaren and Ferrari battle for the constructors' title.

