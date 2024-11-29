Maccabi Tel Aviv Triumphs in Empty Stands Amid Security Concerns

In a decisive 3-1 victory, Maccabi Tel Aviv clashed with Besiktas during a Europa League game played without spectators in Debrecen, Hungary. The stadium remained closed over security fears in light of recent attacks targeting Israeli fans in Amsterdam, which were condemned as antisemitic.

Despite the challenges of playing without fan support, Maccabi Tel Aviv delivered a strong performance under the leadership of coach Zarko Lazetic. 'We play football because of the fans,' he remarked, noting the importance of fans to the sport.

This match marked Maccabi's first European appearance since their supporters suffered assaults in the Netherlands. The European soccer authority UEFA relocated the fixture to a neutral venue as part of security measures, reflecting ongoing tensions and the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on international sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)