Hungary's Budapest Pride Faces Venue Controversy Amid Government Restrictions

In a controversial move, Hungary's government is considering relocating the annual Budapest Pride festivities to a closed venue, citing child protection as the reasoning behind Prime Minister Viktor Orban's directive.

This decision aligns with Orban's conservative restrictions on the LGBTQ+ community as he gears up for crucial 2026 elections.

Despite the government's stance, LGBTQ+ advocates emphasize the family-friendly nature of the event, raising concerns about freedom of expression and inclusivity in Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)