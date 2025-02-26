Hungary's Budapest Pride Faces Venue Controversy Amid Government Restrictions
Hungary's government proposes moving Budapest Pride indoors due to child protection concerns, as part of broader restrictions on LGBTQ+ activities. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative agenda faces criticism while preparing for 2026 elections. Pride organizers defend the event's inclusivity and challenge government's stance.
In a controversial move, Hungary's government is considering relocating the annual Budapest Pride festivities to a closed venue, citing child protection as the reasoning behind Prime Minister Viktor Orban's directive.
This decision aligns with Orban's conservative restrictions on the LGBTQ+ community as he gears up for crucial 2026 elections.
Despite the government's stance, LGBTQ+ advocates emphasize the family-friendly nature of the event, raising concerns about freedom of expression and inclusivity in Hungary.
