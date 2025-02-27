Hungary's Constitutional Shift: Implications for LGBTQ+ Pride March

In a contentious move, Hungary is set to amend its constitution to prioritize child protection, which could result in banning the LGBTQ+ Pride march. The government declared this decision on Thursday, setting a stage for potential legislative measures that target the march ahead of the elections next year.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has openly criticized LGBTQ+ communities, while also intending to limit foreign funding of independent media and NGOs. In his recent statements, Orban suggested that Pride organizers should reconsider their plans, indicating that the event would not be supported by the government.

The organizers of the annual Pride march defended their constitutional right to assembly, outlining their commitment to proceed with the event on June 28 despite planned constitutional changes. The government's stance has sparked significant criticism both domestically and internationally, especially from rights groups and the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)