Left Menu

Hungary's Constitutional Shift: Implications for LGBTQ+ Pride March

Hungary plans to amend its constitution to focus on child protection, potentially paving the way for a ban on the LGBTQ+ Pride march. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized LGBTQ+ communities and aims to restrict foreign media funding. Organizers insist on their constitutional right to assemble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:30 IST
Hungary's Constitutional Shift: Implications for LGBTQ+ Pride March

In a contentious move, Hungary is set to amend its constitution to prioritize child protection, which could result in banning the LGBTQ+ Pride march. The government declared this decision on Thursday, setting a stage for potential legislative measures that target the march ahead of the elections next year.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has openly criticized LGBTQ+ communities, while also intending to limit foreign funding of independent media and NGOs. In his recent statements, Orban suggested that Pride organizers should reconsider their plans, indicating that the event would not be supported by the government.

The organizers of the annual Pride march defended their constitutional right to assembly, outlining their commitment to proceed with the event on June 28 despite planned constitutional changes. The government's stance has sparked significant criticism both domestically and internationally, especially from rights groups and the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025