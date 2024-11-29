Maharashtra Reigns Supreme in Junior National Kho-Kho Championship

Maharashtra's dominance in the Junior National Kho-Kho Championship remains unshaken as both their boys and girls teams clinched gold medals at the 43rd edition of the event, concluding on Friday.

The boys' team celebrated their 19th consecutive win, marking their 35th overall in the championship's history. Meanwhile, the girls claimed their 10th title in a row and their 26th overall. Held at the Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar Sports Stadium, Maharashtra's boys defeated Odisha with a final score of 33-29.

Notable contributions came from Jitendra Vasave, Krishna Bansode, Parth Devkate, and Prem Dalvi. The girls' team also surpassed Odisha, winning 24-20, with performances highlighted by Tanvi Bhosale and Suhani Dhotre, among others. The championship introduced 'dream points' for defensive tactics. The Veer Abhimanyu Award went to Jitendra Vasave, while Suhani Dhotre received the Janaki Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)