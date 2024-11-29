RCB Sets New Standards with Multilingual Content Strategy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has established itself as a leader in sports and digital content, boasting a global fanbase. Over the past five years, RCB has been recognized as the IPL team with the highest social media engagement, setting new benchmarks for fan interaction.

Extending its commitment to inclusivity, RCB has unveiled a multilingual content strategy, starting with a Kannada-language initiative coinciding with Karnataka Rajyotsava. The newly launched Kannada Instagram page gained over 160,000 followers in a month, underscoring the significance of engaging fans in their native language and strengthening regional ties.

RCB's ambitious plan includes dubbing over 1,000 videos annually into various Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali, enhancing the fan experience. As noted by RCB's Vice President, Rajesh V Menon, the team aims to foster a deeper connection with their diverse fanbase, embodying the true spirit of RCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)