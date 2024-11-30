Left Menu

Ruud Van Nistelrooy Appointed as Leicester City Manager

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed the manager of Leicester City, replacing Steve Cooper following the team's struggle near the relegation zone. Van Nistelrooy, formerly with Manchester United, brings extensive experience as both a player and coach. He will officially begin his tenure against West Ham United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 02:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 02:05 IST
Ruud Van Nistelrooy Appointed as Leicester City Manager
Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Leicester City announced on Friday that they have hired Ruud van Nistelrooy as their manager, signing him on a contract that extends until June 2027. The move comes swiftly after the sacking of Steve Cooper, as the club seeks to improve their standing on the Premier League table.

Cooper's exit comes after a defeat to Chelsea left the Foxes precariously close to the relegation zone, with just two points providing a cushion over the drop. Van Nistelrooy, who recently served as an interim manager at Manchester United, expressed excitement about leading Leicester, citing the club's impressive history and enthusiastic fan base.

With a distinguished playing career at clubs like Real Madrid and PSV Eindhoven, where he amassed 349 goals, Van Nistelrooy also has coaching credentials, having previously managed PSV to a Dutch Cup victory. Leicester's new manager faces the task of steering the club to success, starting with his first match in charge against West Ham United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024