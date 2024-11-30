Ruud Van Nistelrooy Appointed as Leicester City Manager

Leicester City announced on Friday that they have hired Ruud van Nistelrooy as their manager, signing him on a contract that extends until June 2027. The move comes swiftly after the sacking of Steve Cooper, as the club seeks to improve their standing on the Premier League table.

Cooper's exit comes after a defeat to Chelsea left the Foxes precariously close to the relegation zone, with just two points providing a cushion over the drop. Van Nistelrooy, who recently served as an interim manager at Manchester United, expressed excitement about leading Leicester, citing the club's impressive history and enthusiastic fan base.

With a distinguished playing career at clubs like Real Madrid and PSV Eindhoven, where he amassed 349 goals, Van Nistelrooy also has coaching credentials, having previously managed PSV to a Dutch Cup victory. Leicester's new manager faces the task of steering the club to success, starting with his first match in charge against West Ham United.

(With inputs from agencies.)