High Stakes in Qatar: Constructors' Championship Showdown

Max Verstappen's fourth world title victory in Las Vegas sets the stage for a thrilling constructors' championship battle in Qatar, involving McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull. As the race heats up, McLaren leads, followed by Ferrari and Red Bull. With a sprint race offering extra points, the competition is fierce.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's triumphant fourth world title win in Las Vegas heightens the anticipation for this week's lucrative constructors' championship showdown in Qatar. Facing off are McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull, each vying for the prestigious title worth approximately USD 140 million, dependent on key variables.

Tensions mount as McLaren, leading Ferrari by 24 points and Red Bull by a further 29, pushes for its first constructors' crown since 1998. This weekend includes a critical sprint race on Saturday, offering a maximum of 59 points for a team, potentially securing McLaren's triumph before the final race in Abu Dhabi.

Lando Norris's pole position for the Qatar sprint race adds to McLaren's confidence after a strong qualifying performance. Meanwhile, inner team dynamics and driver challenges take center stage, with Sergio Perez struggling to find harmony with his Red Bull car, further adding intrigue to the competition.

