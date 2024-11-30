Nitu Ghanghas Applauds SAI's Initiative on Women's Sports Issues

Nitu Ghanghas, an acclaimed Indian boxer, has lauded the efforts of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for organizing meaningful discussions concerning women's issues in sports. In a conversation with ANI, Ghanghas stressed the significance of addressing often-ignored or taboo subjects.

The SAI initiative provided female athletes with a platform to candidly discuss the obstacles they encounter, nurturing a supportive space to exchange experiences and potential solutions. Ghanghas is focused on upcoming international competitions, notably the 2026 Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Expressing her commitment, Ghanghas asserted the dedication to rigorous preparation and training with the aim to clinch a gold medal. Despite missing out on the Paris Olympics, the 23-year-old world champion in the 48 kg class is honing her capabilities in the 54 kg division.

(With inputs from agencies.)