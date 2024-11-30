Left Menu

Nitu Ghanghas Applauds SAI's Initiative on Women's Sports Issues

Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas commends the Sports Authority of India for their discussions on women's challenges in sports, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue. While preparing for the 2026 Commonwealth and Asian Games, Ghanghas remains committed to winning gold, despite missing the Paris Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:04 IST
Nitu Ghanghas Applauds SAI's Initiative on Women's Sports Issues
India boxer Nitu Ghanghas (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nitu Ghanghas, an acclaimed Indian boxer, has lauded the efforts of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for organizing meaningful discussions concerning women's issues in sports. In a conversation with ANI, Ghanghas stressed the significance of addressing often-ignored or taboo subjects.

The SAI initiative provided female athletes with a platform to candidly discuss the obstacles they encounter, nurturing a supportive space to exchange experiences and potential solutions. Ghanghas is focused on upcoming international competitions, notably the 2026 Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Expressing her commitment, Ghanghas asserted the dedication to rigorous preparation and training with the aim to clinch a gold medal. Despite missing out on the Paris Olympics, the 23-year-old world champion in the 48 kg class is honing her capabilities in the 54 kg division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024