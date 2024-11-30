Unyielding Encounter: Gukesh vs. Liren Ends in Tie at Chess Championship

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh played a commendable draw against defending champion Ding Liren in the fifth match of the World Chess Championship held on Saturday. Competing with the white pieces, Gukesh equaled the score to 2.5 points against Liren's similar tally, with a total of 5 points necessary for victory.

Despite an initial blunder and missing a seemingly easy rook trade, Gukesh managed to hold his position. 'I realized I blundered but I don't know how it happened,' Gukesh said in a candid post-game press conference. His ambitious tactics nearly backfired, but he remains confident.

The 18-year-old is making waves as the youngest ever challenger for the world title, having won the third game against Liren. Both players navigate the tournament cautiously, knowing crucial matches lie ahead in this chess marathon toward the championship crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)