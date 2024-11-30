Left Menu

Unyielding Encounter: Gukesh vs. Liren Ends in Tie at Chess Championship

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh drew against reigning champion Ding Liren in the fifth game of the World Chess Championship. The 18-year-old challenger, against the 32-year-old seasoned opponent, tied at 2.5 points each. Gukesh admits a blunder occurred during the match but continues to fight in the ongoing championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:52 IST
Unyielding Encounter: Gukesh vs. Liren Ends in Tie at Chess Championship
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh played a commendable draw against defending champion Ding Liren in the fifth match of the World Chess Championship held on Saturday. Competing with the white pieces, Gukesh equaled the score to 2.5 points against Liren's similar tally, with a total of 5 points necessary for victory.

Despite an initial blunder and missing a seemingly easy rook trade, Gukesh managed to hold his position. 'I realized I blundered but I don't know how it happened,' Gukesh said in a candid post-game press conference. His ambitious tactics nearly backfired, but he remains confident.

The 18-year-old is making waves as the youngest ever challenger for the world title, having won the third game against Liren. Both players navigate the tournament cautiously, knowing crucial matches lie ahead in this chess marathon toward the championship crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024