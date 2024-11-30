India's Junior Hockey Triumph: 16-0 Victory Seals Semi-Final Spot

In an astounding display of skill and dominance, India's men's Junior hockey team defeated Chinese Taipei 16-0, sailing into the semi-finals of the Junior Asia Cup. This win marks their third consecutive victory, securing the top spot in Pool A.

The match saw Dilraj Singh leading with a four-goal performance, while Rosan Kujur and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha contributed hat-tricks, ensuring a comprehensive triumph. Their unstoppable gameplay left Chinese Taipei's defense thoroughly overwhelmed.

Looking ahead, India will face Korea in their final group match. With India's rich history in the Junior Asia Cup, their top spot and semi-final berth solidify their status as a formidable force in the tournament.

