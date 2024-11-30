Left Menu

India's Junior Hockey Triumph: 16-0 Victory Seals Semi-Final Spot

India's men's Junior hockey team thrashed Chinese Taipei 16-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Junior Asia Cup. Led by Dilraj Singh's four goals and hat-tricks from Rosan Kujur and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, the team sits atop Pool A, poised for a final group clash with Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:21 IST
India's Junior Hockey Triumph: 16-0 Victory Seals Semi-Final Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

In an astounding display of skill and dominance, India's men's Junior hockey team defeated Chinese Taipei 16-0, sailing into the semi-finals of the Junior Asia Cup. This win marks their third consecutive victory, securing the top spot in Pool A.

The match saw Dilraj Singh leading with a four-goal performance, while Rosan Kujur and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha contributed hat-tricks, ensuring a comprehensive triumph. Their unstoppable gameplay left Chinese Taipei's defense thoroughly overwhelmed.

Looking ahead, India will face Korea in their final group match. With India's rich history in the Junior Asia Cup, their top spot and semi-final berth solidify their status as a formidable force in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024