Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: England vs. USA Draw at Wembley

England's women's team clashed with the United States in a gripping scoreless draw at Wembley. Despite a disallowed goal and overturned penalty for the U.S., England showcased resilience. This friendly served as preparation for England's Euro 2025 defense. Emma Hayes debuted as U.S. coach in her home country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:43 IST
Thrilling Showdown: England vs. USA Draw at Wembley
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's women's team held Olympic champions, the United States, to a thrilling scoreless draw in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match ended the Americans' impressive nine-game winning streak in a showdown between the world's top-ranked teams.

Throughout the game, the U.S. tested England's defense with several attempts that forced goalkeeper Mary Earps into action. However, a potential goal by Lindsey Horan was disallowed for offside early in the second half. Shortly after, the U.S. was awarded a penalty when the referee deemed England's Alex Greenwood had handled the ball, but the decision was overturned following a VAR check.

England, under coach Sarina Wiegman, used this match as part of their Euro 2025 preparations, demonstrating growing form as Beth Mead narrowly missed a late game-winning shot. The match also marked a significant occasion for Emma Hayes, who coached her first game with the U.S. team in front of over 83,000 fans at Wembley since leaving Chelsea earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024