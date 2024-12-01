Thrilling Showdown: England vs. USA Draw at Wembley

England's women's team held Olympic champions, the United States, to a thrilling scoreless draw in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match ended the Americans' impressive nine-game winning streak in a showdown between the world's top-ranked teams.

Throughout the game, the U.S. tested England's defense with several attempts that forced goalkeeper Mary Earps into action. However, a potential goal by Lindsey Horan was disallowed for offside early in the second half. Shortly after, the U.S. was awarded a penalty when the referee deemed England's Alex Greenwood had handled the ball, but the decision was overturned following a VAR check.

England, under coach Sarina Wiegman, used this match as part of their Euro 2025 preparations, demonstrating growing form as Beth Mead narrowly missed a late game-winning shot. The match also marked a significant occasion for Emma Hayes, who coached her first game with the U.S. team in front of over 83,000 fans at Wembley since leaving Chelsea earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)