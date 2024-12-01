Tennis Legend Djokovic Joins Copa Libertadores Ceremony

Novak Djokovic made a notable appearance during the Copa Libertadores final ceremony at Monumental de Nunez Stadium. The tennis star, with a remarkable 24 Grand Slam titles to his name, took part by carrying the Copa trophy onto the pitch before the match.

While Djokovic did not reveal any favoritism between the Brazilian finalists, the match concluded with Botafogo clinching a 3-1 victory over Atletico Mineiro. Djokovic's visit to Argentina is also marked by an upcoming exhibition match with former US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro, who is set to retire.

In addition to his tennis achievements, Djokovic is a proud supporter of Red Star Belgrade in Serbia and has expressed his affinity for international football clubs Manchester United and AC Milan.

