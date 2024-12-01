Left Menu

Jay Shah Ascends to ICC Leadership: Steering Cricket's New Era

Jay Shah, former BCCI secretary, has been appointed as the youngest chairman of the ICC. His goals include resolving the Champions Trophy impasse and incorporating cricket into the Olympics. Shah aims to accelerate the growth of women's cricket and expand the sport's global reach.

Updated: 01-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:54 IST
Jay Shah has officially taken over as the youngest chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), aiming to resolve the ongoing Champions Trophy stalemate. As the former BCCI secretary, Shah brings a wealth of experience to his new role, focusing on making cricket an Olympic sport.

Shah's unanimous appointment by the ICC's Board of Directors marks a significant moment for global cricket administration. His immediate task involves negotiating with both the PCB and BCCI to implement the 'Hybrid Model' for the upcoming Champions Trophy amidst geopolitical tensions.

Looking ahead, Shah is committed to harnessing the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics as a growth opportunity. His tenure aims to cultivate a more inclusive cricket environment and enhance the global appeal and development of women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

