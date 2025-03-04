BCCI Enforces Stricter SOPs on IPL Franchises for 2025
The BCCI partially extends its new SOPs to IPL franchises for 2025, enforcing travel by team bus, banning family access to dressing rooms, and introducing fines for non-compliance. These measures, similar to those after India's Test series loss in Australia, aim to enhance discipline within the teams.
- Country:
- India
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), initially implemented for the national team, to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises ahead of the 2025 edition. The SOPs include mandatory team bus travel and prohibiting families in dressing rooms on non-match days.
These protocols were introduced following India's Test series defeat in Australia and are meant to limit personal managers' access to players and restrict family presence during tours. While not all SOPs apply to IPL due to its multi-team nature, some have been adapted for the T20 league.
The BCCI's note highlighted that accredited staff are the only ones allowed in the dressing rooms during practices. Families must watch from hospitality areas. Franchises are also subjected to penalties for failing to comply with other rules, such as dress code violations at post-match events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BCCI
- IPL
- 2025
- cricket
- SOPs
- dressing room
- families
- team bus
- penalties
- franchises
ALSO READ
500 Days of Agony: Families Receive Signs of Life from Hostages
Reuniting Roots: Chilean Adoptees Return to Birth Families
Oranga Tamariki Modernizes Technology to Improve Support for Families and Social Workers
Hungary's Bold Economic Moves: Tax Breaks for Families and Housing Interest Cap
Hostage Families Demand Israeli Government Action Against Hamas