Rana's Four-Wicket Heroics Shine in India vs. Prime Minister's XI Warm-Up Clash

In a pivotal warm-up match on Sunday, Harshit Rana's remarkable four-wicket performance was instrumental in Team India's effort to confine the Prime Minister's XI to a total of 240 at Canberra's Manuka Oval. Sam Konstas was the standout batsman for the Prime Minister's XI, scoring a robust 107, helping his team post a challenging target.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Initially scheduled as a two-day day-night event, the match was trimmed to a one-day, 50-over format due to inclement weather on the first day.

On the back of a strong showing in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where they overcame Australia with a 295-run lead despite initial setbacks, India carried their form into this match. Their bowling was again at the fore, with Matt Renshaw and Sam Konstas opening for the Prime Minister's XI but falling to early breakthroughs from Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

The Prime Minister's XI found their footing with Jack Clayton, who, alongside Konstas, built an important 109-run partnership. However, Harshit Rana intervened in the 23rd over to dismantle this duo. From there, India's bowlers dominated, precipitating a series of dismissals that curtailed the opposition's score.

Despite a late surge by Hanno Jacobs, who scored 61, the Prime Minister's XI were capped at 240 within 43.2 overs. Notably, Rana took four wickets for 44 runs during his impactful spell, supported efficiently by Akash Deep, Mohammmed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja with a wicket each.

