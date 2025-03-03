Congress Leader's Remarks on Rohit Sharma Spark Political Backlash

In a controversial turn of events, Congress leader Shama Mohammed's remarks about the fitness of Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma have set off a political firestorm. Mohammed took to X to comment on Sharma's weight, branding him as 'fat' for a sportsman and critiquing his captaincy.

The Indian National Congress quickly distanced itself from Mohammed's comments. Pawan Khera, a senior Congress leader, clarified on X that Mohammed's statements did not align with the party's views. Khera revealed that she was instructed to delete her post and was advised to show greater restraint in future communications.

The remarks were met with strong censure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP leaders, including Shehzad Poonawalla and Radhika Khera, criticized the Congress for what they perceived as disrespect towards a celebrated athlete. The incident has reignited discussions on the Congress's treatment of sporting figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)