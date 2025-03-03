Left Menu

Congress Leader's Remarks on Rohit Sharma Spark Political Backlash

Congress leader Shama Mohammed's comments about cricket captain Rohit Sharma's fitness have led to a political uproar. Her post on X, where she called Sharma "fat," was criticized by both her own party and the BJP. Mohammed later deleted the post following widespread backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:10 IST
Congress Leader's Remarks on Rohit Sharma Spark Political Backlash
Congress leader Pawan Khera (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial turn of events, Congress leader Shama Mohammed's remarks about the fitness of Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma have set off a political firestorm. Mohammed took to X to comment on Sharma's weight, branding him as 'fat' for a sportsman and critiquing his captaincy.

The Indian National Congress quickly distanced itself from Mohammed's comments. Pawan Khera, a senior Congress leader, clarified on X that Mohammed's statements did not align with the party's views. Khera revealed that she was instructed to delete her post and was advised to show greater restraint in future communications.

The remarks were met with strong censure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP leaders, including Shehzad Poonawalla and Radhika Khera, criticized the Congress for what they perceived as disrespect towards a celebrated athlete. The incident has reignited discussions on the Congress's treatment of sporting figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025