Mikaela Shiffrin's Dramatic Crash on Slopes: A Setback in Skiing History

Mikaela Shiffrin, chasing her 100th skiing victory, suffered a puncture wound and severe muscle trauma after a crash in Killington, Vermont. Despite setting the fastest time in her first run, she lost control near the finish, crashing into the netting. Medical evaluations confirmed no ligament or bone damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:46 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin

In a dramatic turn of events at the giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont, famed skier Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a severe crash, derailing her bid for a milestone 100th win. Shiffrin, who has set records with her skiing prowess, encountered an unexpected challenge on the snowy slopes.

The incident occurred as she neared the finish line of her second run, having already clocked the fastest time initially. A sudden snag sent one of her skis flying, causing her to tumble violently into the safety netting.

Immediate medical attention revealed a puncture wound in her abdomen and muscle trauma, although crucially, no ligament or bone damage was found. The accomplished athlete was subsequently transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

