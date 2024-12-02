Olympic Triumphs: Hassan and Tebogo Crowned World Athletes of the Year
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Letsile Tebogo of Botswana were honored as World Athletes of the Year following their remarkable performances at the Paris Olympics. Hassan won an Olympic record marathon while Tebogo secured gold in the men's 200m, marking historic achievements for their respective countries.
Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands and Botswana's Letsile Tebogo have been recognized as World Athletes of the Year, celebrating their outstanding achievements at the Paris Olympics. Hassan secured the women's marathon title with an Olympic record time and also claimed two bronze medals in the 10,000m and 5000m races.
Hassan expressed her gratitude in Monaco, emphasizing the remarkable performances of all athletes this year. She was particularly thankful to the fans and stated, "It was a crazy year, and I'm grateful to be recognized among such talented athletes."
Tebogo made history by becoming the first African to win the Olympic men's 200m title, also bringing home Botswana's first Olympic gold. He set a national record in the 100m final and contributed to Botswana's silver in the men's 4x400m relay. Tebogo acknowledged the unwavering support of fans, which made his accolade feel even more significant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
