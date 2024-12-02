Left Menu

Resurgence Down Under: Wallabies Show Promise on Northern Tour

The Wallabies' Northern Hemisphere tour brought unexpected success, highlighted by wins over England and Wales. Under coach Joe Schmidt's leadership, the team exhibited significant improvement. Though challenges remain, optimism surrounds the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour. Rugby Australia seeks to extend Schmidt's contract through the 2027 World Cup.

Updated: 02-12-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:23 IST
Australian rugby enters the Christmas season with renewed optimism after the Wallabies' impressive performance on their Northern Hemisphere tour.

Despite forecasts of defeat, the team claimed victories over England and Wales, although losses to Scotland and Ireland offered some reality checks. Coach Joe Schmidt's first season ended with notable progress.

Rugby Australia is eager to extend Schmidt's contract through the 2027 World Cup, with fans hopeful for continued growth following reshaped tactics and player development.

