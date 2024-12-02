Resurgence Down Under: Wallabies Show Promise on Northern Tour

Australian rugby enters the Christmas season with renewed optimism after the Wallabies' impressive performance on their Northern Hemisphere tour.

Despite forecasts of defeat, the team claimed victories over England and Wales, although losses to Scotland and Ireland offered some reality checks. Coach Joe Schmidt's first season ended with notable progress.

Rugby Australia is eager to extend Schmidt's contract through the 2027 World Cup, with fans hopeful for continued growth following reshaped tactics and player development.

(With inputs from agencies.)