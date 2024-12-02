Tragedy Strikes Soccer Match in Guinea: Stampede Claims Dozens

A tragic stampede claimed dozens of lives, including children, at a soccer match in southern Guinea's largest city, Nzerekore, during a local tournament honoring the country's military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, according to reports from local media and a political coalition.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, following clashes during the match between the Labe and Nzerekore teams. A disputed penalty incited anger among fans, leading to chaos as many stormed onto the field, as reported by local media.

The regional authorities, led by Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah, are working to restore calm and have called for a comprehensive investigation. Some of the injured, many of whom are in critical condition, are receiving treatment at a regional hospital.

