Tragedy Strikes Soccer Match in Guinea: Stampede Claims Dozens
A tragic stampede at a soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea, has resulted in the deaths of dozens, including children. The incident occurred during a local tournament honoring military leader Mamadi Doumbouya. Regional authorities are striving to restore order, with calls for an investigation into the chaos following a disputed penalty.
- Country:
- Guinea
A tragic stampede claimed dozens of lives, including children, at a soccer match in southern Guinea's largest city, Nzerekore, during a local tournament honoring the country's military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, according to reports from local media and a political coalition.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, following clashes during the match between the Labe and Nzerekore teams. A disputed penalty incited anger among fans, leading to chaos as many stormed onto the field, as reported by local media.
The regional authorities, led by Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah, are working to restore calm and have called for a comprehensive investigation. Some of the injured, many of whom are in critical condition, are receiving treatment at a regional hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guinea
- soccer
- stampede
- tragedy
- Nzerekore
- Mamadi Doumbouya
- clashes
- injuries
- investigation
- penalty
ALSO READ
Tensions Erupt: Fatal Clashes and Unrest in Manipur
Karnataka CM Clashes with PM Modi Over Allegations
Court Demands West Bengal's Response to Murshidabad Clashes
Tensions Flare in Devra: Temple Land Dispute Leads to Clashes
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Witness Close Contest Amidst Vandalism and Clashes