Supreme Court Clashes Over Stray Dog Solutions

The Supreme Court has strongly refuted arguments made by actor Sharmila Tagore against implementing a universal strategy for addressing the stray dog issue. A special bench labeled her perspective as 'completely devoid of reality,' following her lawyer's reference to a compliant dog living within the AIIMS premises.

The bench, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, highlighted concerns of public safety, remarking, 'You are completely removed from reality. Don't try to glorify these dogs in hospitals.' Questions were posed regarding the viability of color-coded canine identification systems, referencing the difficulties posed by India's dense population.

Sidelining claims of harassment against women dog feeders by anti-feeder vigilantes, the court urged complainants to pursue official legal channels, emphasizing the crime associated with such harassment. The judges ordered states to ensure the removal of stray dogs from public institutions, securing premises and preventing further incidents.

