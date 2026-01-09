High Drama Unfolds as Mamata Banerjee Clashes with ED Amid Kolkata Raids

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed disapproval of West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee over her conduct during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Kolkata, targeting consultancy firm I-PAC.

The ED searched homes of top I-PAC officials as part of a probe into a coal pilferage scam. Banerjee unexpectedly intervened, claiming the ED threatened to seize sensitive data.

This intervention, Sarma argues, detracts from her stature and contributes to perceived misconduct. The ED asserts Banerjee disrupted a lawful investigation by removing essential evidence during the raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)