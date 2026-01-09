Left Menu

High Drama Unfolds as Mamata Banerjee Clashes with ED Amid Kolkata Raids

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee for her actions during ED raids in Kolkata on political consultancy firm I-PAC. Sarma suggested that Banerjee's intervention might result in a loss of public respect. The ED accuses Banerjee of obstructing their multi-crore coal scam investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:40 IST
Mamata Banerjee
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed disapproval of West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee over her conduct during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Kolkata, targeting consultancy firm I-PAC.

The ED searched homes of top I-PAC officials as part of a probe into a coal pilferage scam. Banerjee unexpectedly intervened, claiming the ED threatened to seize sensitive data.

This intervention, Sarma argues, detracts from her stature and contributes to perceived misconduct. The ED asserts Banerjee disrupted a lawful investigation by removing essential evidence during the raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

